Pierre Gasly May Replace Carlos Sainz Jr. at Toro Rosso
The GP2 star could make his F1 debut in Malaysia if Sainz makes an early switch to Renault.
With Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz Jr. signing with Renault last weekend in a convoluted and confusing trade, the Faenza-based team could be looking for another driver as soon as the 2017 Malaysian Grand Prix. In its arsenal are a few talented youngsters itching to be called-up to the big leagues, and as Motorsport.com reports, it looks like last year's GP2 champion Pierre Gasly will be making the move.
The 21-year old Frenchman has performed exceedingly well in Toro Rosso's junior program, and feels he's ready to transition to the team's top level.
"Yeah, I know there are few things going on at the moment," said Gasly. "We will see in the next couple of days what will happen. For me, it will be amazing. It's been my dream and I've been working really hard to get there."
After capturing his second victory of the Super Formula season in Japan, Gasly added that his dedication could soon pay off.
"I'm still pushing every day to make it happen. So for me it will be unbelievable. This weekend I wanted to focus on my weekend and do the best I could. Now, we have a few days until the next race, and Malaysia will arrive quickly. Let's see how it goes. Hopefully I can be there."
He currently sits in second place in the series' championship and plans on taking his cumulative junior series with him to F1.
"It feels amazing. Second win in a row and it's the fifth weekend of the season. It's just amazing," he said. "I've really worked hard with the team to get better and all the hard work starts to pay off so I'm really happy and just starting to love more and more Super Formula.
"You know it's amazing when you have the performance and when you can fight for top positions. Of course you enjoy racing even more. It's been a great weekend.
