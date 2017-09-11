Indian Wrecking Crew Clinches American Flat Track Grand National Title
Indian's flat-track dominance continues clinching the title with two races to go.
Indian Wrecking Crew racer Jared “Jammer” Mees just took the number 9 Rogers Racing Scout FTR750 across the finish line to win the race at the Harley-Davidson Williams Grove Half-Mile in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania clinching the American Flat Track title for the AFT Twins class. This is the first Grand National Championship title for Indian and the fourth AMA Pro Flat Track title for X-Games gold medalist Jared Mees.
The bike that helped make the magic happen is the Indian Scout FTR750. Having very little in common with the production version of the Scout, the race bike debuted in the 2016 season in which Jared Mees was the runner-up for the title. It has a 750cc V-twin engine cradled in a lightweight steel frame with a carbon fiber body.
Indian didn’t just win, it dominated. There are still two races to go in the Flat Track championship, but Jared Mees has accumulated so many points on his Indian that he’s already won it all. The Indian Wrecking Crew has nine wins on the season leaving rivals like Yamaha, Kawasaki, and Harley-Davidson in the dust.
This win was made even more special for Mees due to the venue. “Man, it's an honor to be able to come to Williams Grove—I was born and raised 45 minutes from here—and to clinch this championship in front of all my friends and family,” Mees said. “We had a phenomenal year. I had a magnificent team behind me.”
Okay, Indian. When can we expect some version of this dominant racing bike to hit showrooms?
