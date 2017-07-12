Watch Robert Kubica's Renault Sport Formula One Test at Circuit Paul Ricard

Robert Kubica's second test session in the 2012 Lotus-Renault E20 at Circuit Paul Ricard in France occurred Wednesday where eager fans of the returning driver flocked to the track in the hopes of seeing their hero further prove himself to Renault Sport F1 Team. Though Wednesday's test was a big deal, the collection of smartphone videos of Kubica's second test are still overshadowed by Tuesday's news—Kubica will be testing the team's current car later this month at the Hungaroring. Like everyone else, we wondered why Kubica's meteoric resurrection as a potential Formula One driver was so sudden, but the answer has now been cleared up.

According to Autosport podcast on Wednesday, Kubica didn't just match current number one Renault Sport F1 driver Nico Hülkenberg, he beat him, and has completed more than 200 laps. Not only does this bode well for Kubica, it will loom over the underperforming Jolyon Palmer, whose possible replacement has been the subject of much speculation.

Kubica is, provided he continues to impress Renault, in contention for the second Renault seat with Sergio Perez of Force India. The Mexican driver beat Nico Hülkenberg two out of three years whilst paired at Force India, and has matured into a fast, consistent racer, one worthy of a seat at a works team. Perez is also a potential candidate for the second seat at Ferrari, which will open up if Räikkönen retires. As a probable win-capable seat, however, it will be hotly contested, with competing drivers including Charles Leclerc, Antonio Giovinazzi, and Romain Grosjean.

Kubica's chances at a return to Renault, alongside Hülkenberg, may hinge upon which seat Perez chases. If he wants to be at Renault, his more recent experience may be preferred by the French team, but if he chooses Ferrari, Kubica just might sail back into Formula One. While we wait to see Kubica in Hungary, here's the footage of his Wednesday test to hold you over.