This Is the 700-HP Audi Quattro Concept That Should've Been

Audi had something in its skunkworks that could've created a lot of stench for its competition back in the 1980s. While the marque was out terrorizing the rally world with its giant-slaying Sport Quattro S1E2, it was quietly developing a mid-engined prototype to beat out the inherently more balanced Peugeot 205 T16 for the title. Little is known about the project, but recent sightings have put the RS 002 Concept on a pedestal that should've come to fruition when it was built originally. Thankfully, we now know a bit more about this 700-horsepower rocket that could've put a period at the end of Audi's Group B dominance.

Things started with the Sport Quattro, an improvement over the original model that amped up everything from power to agility. Though it was seen as a step forward, drivers were still frustrated by its lack of precision in comparison to its competitors. Famed Audi pilot Walter Rohrl supported that idea.

"We'd known for some time that the Sport Quattro was good on fast straights and fast corners, but the problem was the tight, slow corners—we had way too much understeer because there was too much weight in front of the axle. We saw from Peugeot that we needed to go mid-engined," Rohl said, according to Rally Group B Shrine.

So, Audi began building a car that would combine the brand's sturdy Quattro AWD system and its venerable five-cylinder turbo, both packaged in a lighter, more compact shell. The company's answer was the car seen here, though Group B was axed before Audi could put the car to the test in WRC.