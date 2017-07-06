Rally Poland Could Be Axed From WRC Calendar for Being Too Dangerous

Rally Poland hasn't kept up the greatest track record with FIA Safety Officials over the past two years. The event leaders were given a yellow card in 2015 as a result of spectator control issues, and if they were to repeat those actions last year, then the event would be indisputably omitted from the following FIA calendars. Though they didn't have that problem in 2016, a slew of incidents at last weekend's event in Orlen made things clear that the WRC will likely be leaving Poland come next year.

According to a report from Autosport, a return in 2018 is unlikely. Issues this past weekend included spectator involvement, traffic flow control, and especially unprepared surfaces that sent multiple cars flying off with major damages.

One catastrophe even involved a fire truck meeting a rally car mid-stage. Luckily for the both of them, it was a wide enough pass that allowed the two to miss each other without issue.

Sources told Autosport "The fire truck incident is being investigated locally, this was not something related to the rally. But how could this happen? My information is that he nearly ran over the policeman. We were very lucky nothing happened, but this does not belong to rallying."