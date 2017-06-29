Richard Branson Will Be a Reserve Driver for the Formula E NYC ePrix

New York City will be hosting a Formula E double-header ePrix next month, from July 15-16. Sadly enough for the DS Virgin Racing team, driver Jose Maria Lopez will miss the event in order to compete in the WEC's 6 Hours of Nürburgring. Not too worry, though: British reserve driver Alex Lynn will take his spot, rounding out the team for the NYC competition. However, that leaves a hole in the lineup at replacement reserve driver—one that looks to be filled by Virgin Group founder and billionaire tech mogul, Richard Branson.

The spunky entrepreneur may not seem like the most logical decision, but he couldn't be more excited.

"I heard about the situation at the team and offered my services!" Branson said. "As you know, I've always loved a challenge, and Alex, Sam, and myself are the three plucky Brits ready to take on New York."

Branson is referring to fellow DS Virgin Racing teammate Sam Bird, a constant throughout this Formula E season.

This marks a trio of British drivers for the crew, a feat that they are particularly proud of. To show their country's influence on what some consider to be the future of motorsports is a major accomplishment, even for a man that's earned more money this year than I will in my lifetime.