UPDATE: Man Trying to Help Crashed Racer at Pikes Peak Gets Rounded up by Police

Since we last revisited this story, some pictures have come to light that bring a whole new perspective to the helpful-turned-wanted fan. Here, you can see him trudging through the woods with his trusty beer bong in hand, giving us what might be the most majestic photos we didn't know we needed. Even though this doesn't make it right, it surely makes everything funnier, and I'll be damned if I'm not at least a little jealous of this guy's fifteen minutes of fame. And big thanks to reader Christopher Murdock, who snapped this picture of the hero race fan in the wild and sent it our way.

David Meyer and his #24 Palatov D2 ran into a stroke of bad luck just past Glen Cove at Pikes Peak on Sunday. A sharp bite of throttle sent him and his car sideways just past the braking zone while shooting up the hill, causing loads of overcorrection and leading to an eventual crash towards the ditch. Shortly after Meyer landed in the rut, a man came jumping out of the woods to give him a hand, but he was given an unwelcoming reaction by the police on site.

The unidentified fan leaped out from what was a restricted area to both media and spectators, causing initial concern for the staff. He then hopped down off of the rock wall and landed on the track to give Meyer a push back to the track. This is where things got sticky as touching a live race car while on the course is, erg, sternly frowned upon. The police drove up to check on Meyer, and as they approached, the man shot back to where he came from.