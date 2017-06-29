Bernie Ecclestone Says Ferrari Should Consider Fernando Alonso
Could this be the escape the 'Nando needs?
Two of Formula One's most engimatic characters, Bernie Ecclestone and Fernando Alonso, have no problem staying relevant. During each of their lengthy tenures withing the sport—Ecclestone's far exceeding that of the McLaren-Honda driver's—they've become known for their outspoken natures and strong wills. The ex-F1 supremo may have relinquished his position as series head back in January, but that doesn't mean he's kept quiet about what's going on in the sport today, with the most recent comments touching on the Spanish racer's future.
During an interview with ABC newspaper, from Spain, Ecclestone strongly promoted the idea of reacquiring Fernando Alonso with the Maranello F1 crew. His former stint with the team lasted four seasons, and while the duo wasn't as powerful as expected, it could be considered a smashing success in comparison to Alonso's current standing with McLaren.
When asked who Ferrari should consider should current lead, Sebastian Vettel, decide to exit, Ecclestone said: "Alonso, of course. He is one of the best F1 drivers of all time," reports Autoweek.
Although Fernando has been largely hamstrung for the past year, his tour with Renault in the late '00s was impressive, which Ecclestone surely remembers.
Of course, this comes after Bernie Ecclestone said, prior to Alonso's Indy 500 debut, that he would block his request to participate in the race. Hey, no one ever said he was consistent.
Alonso's manager, Flavio Briatore, spoke about about his client's relationship with Ferrari earlier in the week. He stated that although the two didn't leave on good terms, Fernando mainly had a problem with then-chief Marco Mattiacci, who has since left the team. Does this mean that a Scuderia return could be in the future for the 35-year-old?
Reportedly, the Ferrari team already has a potential replacement for Vettel. According to La Gazzeta delo Sporto, a "verbal agreement" has been reached with Red Bull driver Daniel Ricciardo.
Fernando announced earlier in the year that Honda has "until October" to figure out the problem with its notorious engine issues before he leaves the team. After putting McLaren on notice, Alonso has consistently expressed his displeasure with the team's performance throughout 2017.
