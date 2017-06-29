Bernie Ecclestone Says Ferrari Should Consider Fernando Alonso

Two of Formula One's most engimatic characters, Bernie Ecclestone and Fernando Alonso, have no problem staying relevant. During each of their lengthy tenures withing the sport—Ecclestone's far exceeding that of the McLaren-Honda driver's—they've become known for their outspoken natures and strong wills. The ex-F1 supremo may have relinquished his position as series head back in January, but that doesn't mean he's kept quiet about what's going on in the sport today, with the most recent comments touching on the Spanish racer's future.

During an interview with ABC newspaper, from Spain, Ecclestone strongly promoted the idea of reacquiring Fernando Alonso with the Maranello F1 crew. His former stint with the team lasted four seasons, and while the duo wasn't as powerful as expected, it could be considered a smashing success in comparison to Alonso's current standing with McLaren.

When asked who Ferrari should consider should current lead, Sebastian Vettel, decide to exit, Ecclestone said: "Alonso, of course. He is one of the best F1 drivers of all time," reports Autoweek.

Although Fernando has been largely hamstrung for the past year, his tour with Renault in the late '00s was impressive, which Ecclestone surely remembers.

Of course, this comes after Bernie Ecclestone said, prior to Alonso's Indy 500 debut, that he would block his request to participate in the race. Hey, no one ever said he was consistent.