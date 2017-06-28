Man Trying to Help Crashed Racer at Pikes Peak Gets Rounded up by Police

The unidentified fan leaped out from what was a restricted area to both media and spectators, causing initial concern for the staff. He then hopped down off of the rock wall and landed on the track to give Meyer a push back to the course. This is where things got sticky, as touching a live race car while on the course is, to put it mildly, sternly frowned upon. The police drove up to check on Meyer, and as they approached, the man shot back from whence he came.

You can see the man in the top left corner as he heads back to the trees. The police followed suit, landing him in the limelight for about ten minutes.

Several members of the police department took off took to the woods to find the man, eventually leading him out with his hands on his head. That was enough to gain a strong "Boooo" from the crowd, making an even bigger spectacle of the event.

The man was loaded into the police car and taken downhill. Luckily for him, he wasn't admitted directly into the custody of the police, and was reportedly given an adamant talkin'-to instead, to set him straight.