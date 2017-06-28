Man Trying to Help Crashed Racer at Pikes Peak Gets Rounded up by Police
When things don't go as planned, just stay back.
David Meyer and his #24 Palatov D2 ran into a stroke of bad luck just past Glen Cove at Pikes Peak on Sunday. A sharp bite of throttle sent him and his car sideways just past the braking zone, causing loads of overcorrection and leading to an eventual crash towards the ditch. Shortly after Meyer landed in the rut, a man came jumping out of the woods to give him a hand—but as a result he was given an unwelcome reaction by the police on site.
The unidentified fan leaped out from what was a restricted area to both media and spectators, causing initial concern for the staff. He then hopped down off of the rock wall and landed on the track to give Meyer a push back to the course. This is where things got sticky, as touching a live race car while on the course is, to put it mildly, sternly frowned upon. The police drove up to check on Meyer, and as they approached, the man shot back from whence he came.
Several members of the police department took off took to the woods to find the man, eventually leading him out with his hands on his head. That was enough to gain a strong "Boooo" from the crowd, making an even bigger spectacle of the event.
The man was loaded into the police car and taken downhill. Luckily for him, he wasn't admitted directly into the custody of the police, and was reportedly given an adamant talkin'-to instead, to set him straight.
Thankfully, nothing came of the situation, but if you're not looking for trouble, make sure to stay off the track while cars are running amuck. If not, you might end up on the internet—just like this guy.
