Watch the Development of a Motorcycle Racing Helmet From the Lab to the Track

In a new video, Shark Helmets takes us behind the scenes to see the design of their Race-R Pro Profile helmet, which is intended exclusively for track use. We join three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo in seeing the helmet crafted from scratch at Shark headquarters in Marseille, France.

It starts out in the research and development department where we see the Race-R Pro designed on tablets and computers. We see the helmet come together visually with emphasis on the individual parts that work together to make this race oriented helmet. We can see Lorenzo involved in the process, making suggestions and asking questions. Since it’s going to be protecting his head, it makes sense that he's more than a little interested in what goes into making it.

We also see the tail fabricated with a 3-D printer and attached to the back of a helmet. This extra piece is made to improve aerodynamics, especially in a racing setting for optimal speed and reduced rider fatigue.

Then we enter the graphic design department where a unique design is created for Lorenzo’s lid. In the racing service department, the final product is assembled and prepped for the track.

After it’s finished, we see Lorenzo wearing his new helmet while racing his Ducati. A few specifics are pointed out in the video: a special neck pad and lining for optimal acoustic insulation, a variable thickness Class 1 visor, optimized ventilation for better aerodynamics, the lightweight carbon fiber structure, and the helmet’s signature profile all contribute to improved performance at high speeds.

The video ends with Lorenzo on the podium. Then we see the three different graphics developed for the MotoGP Race-R Pro. This special helmet isn’t available to the public, but it’s still pretty cool to see a helmet go all the way through its development cycle, including on the track under actual competition conditions.