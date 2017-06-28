The 2017 Pikes Peak Hillclimb Was Full of Wonderful Historic Cars

Perhaps most noteworthy was the EPS Motorsport Audi Quattro S1E2. Though it didn't finish as well as the team had intended, the 1,000-horsepower screamer stole the attention of everyone when it flew by. As it passed through Glen Cove, the crowd let out a slew of "ooos" and "awwws" that not even the fastest cars could muster.

Its five-cylinder exhaust note was an instant recall back to the days of Walter Rohrl and Michele Mouton, both Audi factory drivers who navigated the course with ease back in its unpaved days of the '80s.