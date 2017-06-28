The 2017 Pikes Peak Hillclimb Was Full of Wonderful Historic Cars
Get your fix with these up close and personal photos.
Although one-off racecars like Romain Dumas' Norma MXX RD tend to dominate Pikes Peak, let it be known that the race can still be found returning to its roots of vintage motorsport. When incorporating old-school cars with new-age technology, some teams strike a formula that's better than most—regardless of the position they end up in. The 2017 race played host to many classics, and thanks to some exceptionally sharp throwbacks, none of the spectators were left disappointed.
Perhaps most noteworthy was the EPS Motorsport Audi Quattro S1E2. Though it didn't finish as well as the team had intended, the 1,000-horsepower screamer stole the attention of everyone when it flew by. As it passed through Glen Cove, the crowd let out a slew of "ooos" and "awwws" that not even the fastest cars could muster.
Its five-cylinder exhaust note was an instant recall back to the days of Walter Rohrl and Michele Mouton, both Audi factory drivers who navigated the course with ease back in its unpaved days of the '80s.
Following after that was the #167 1973 Porsche 911 RSR. Piloted by Christopher Lennon, the wide-hipped machine wiggled its way to third place in the Pikes Peak Open class. Its twitchy behavior and flat-six exhaust note left everyone remembering the car's heyday, and with a little bit of magic, it ended up doing exceedingly well for a 44-year-old car.
A unique livery complimented the car's flowing lines, and with the pedal to the floor, the only thing louder than its paint-scheme was its engine.
Another fan-favorite was the #111 "Big Red Camaro", a '69 Chevy that thundered up the hill with hatred. Despite a full field of LS-powered cars, this big block heavy-hitter was instantly recognizable from a mile away. It was surrounded by hype for months before the race, and luckily, it featured all the pantomime we could ask for.
It rounded out the top-dogs in terms of yesteryear racers, and with any luck at all, we'll see it compete again next year.
We're happy to see cars like this continue to race throughout the years, and as they gain popularity and recognition, they will surely keep up the trend. No matter your favorite make or model, these examples are all sure to make you miss the good days.
- RELATEDPorsche Factory Racer Romain Dumas Wins Pikes Peak Hillclimb AgainEven with engine issues, Romain's driving and perseverance gave him a comfortable victory for the third time in four yearsREAD NOW
- RELATEDWhy a 600-HP Mitsubishi Evo Was One of the Slowest Cars at the Pikes Peak Hill ClimbThe third part of story behind Wright Group Racing's efforts at the Pikes Peak Hill Climb.READ NOW
- RELATEDEveryone Should Care About the Pikes Peak Hill ClimbPikes Peak is one of the world's most extreme races...but not nearly as well-known as it should be.READ NOW
- RELATEDLet Monster Tajima Throwback Footage Get You Excited for the Pikes Peak Hill ClimbThis classic footage of the hillclimb legend will get your blood pumping.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch the Tesla-Beating Faraday Future FF 91 Launch at Pikes PeakAdmire Faraday's very quick launch as its FF 91 lays claims to its record-setting run at Pikes Peak.READ NOW