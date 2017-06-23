Bowser's Castle Claims Its First Victim At Formula One Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Force India's Sergio Perez was the first victim of Turn 8 at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. During Free Practice One, Perez put his car in the wall next to Bowser's Castle, doing significant damage to the right side of the car. The right rear wheel was ripped off with the drive shaft still attached.

Bowser must have thrown a red turtle shell at him as he approached the corner. He clipped the inside curbing of the tight, awkwardly shaped turn. This sent his car into a section of track wall that sticks out just a bit, helping to define the crooked shape of Turn 8.

His car continued on, hitting the wall again a little further up the track. This brought out a red flag so the car could be removed and the debris field picked up.