Toyota Says Hybrid Systems Aren't Ready for LMP1 Yet

After a particularly rough outing in this year's 24 Hours of Le Mans, Toyota has spoken out about the viability of hybrid prototypes in LMP1 racing. The factory team only had one car finish the entire race, and thanks to problems with its electric drive system, the team decided to announce its concerns with the technology. In an interview with Motorsport.com, company chief Akio Toyoda revealed all of his doubts on the place of hybrid systems in today's FIA WEC series, saying "it might be that it is not yet ready for the long distance of the 24 Hours of Le Mans."

This comes from the team that once announced hybrid development was the major reason for its participation in the LMP1 segment. The team even threatened to leave the category if the FIA didn't push for the further advancement of the technology.

"Both Porsche and we, Toyota, were not able to complete without incident 24 hours of driving in the hybrid cars that we put to the challenge on the roads of Le Mans," Toyoda said, according to Motorsport. "Both even the winning car #2 and our #8, which completed the race, were forced to undergo time-consuming, trouble-caused repairs, before struggling to cross the finish line."

He is, of course, speaking of the incident that held the Toyota Gazoo Racing team up during the eight hour of the day-long race. After seeing only one of his cars cross the finish line following an outstanding qualifying round, Toyoda was clearly flustered with the result.