F1 Driver Valtteri Bottas Is Set on Earning a Long-Term Contract With Mercedes

In less than a year with the Mercedes-Benz F1 team, Valtteri Bottas has done exceedingly well—even giving Lewis Hamilton a run for his money in some events. The 27-year-old Finn has kept up with the best of them, and he also won his first grand prix with the team in Russia just a few months back. Although he's been able to maintain a position near the winner's circle throughout the year, he recently made it clear in an interview with Italy's Autosprint that he's more focused on gaining a contract extension with the Mercedes crew than he is on reaching the podium.

"Winning is the first thing I think about when I race, but I know that the work for the team is what comes first," Bottas said. "I want to be consistent and earn a long-term contract with Mercedes. It will not be easy because Lewis (Hamilton) is very strong, and Ferrari are very close to us -- and even better, on some occasions."

Bottas proved that he had done just that in previous races this year. His first priority has been making sure the team is where it needs to be, even if that meant him taking a step back and letting Hamilton lead the way.