Max Verstappen Worried About Red Bull F1 Back in 2018

Much to the chagrin of teams and fans, Formula One cars, especially their engines, have made all of the wrong headlines this year. Although McLaren-Honda has taken most of the heat, it's a series wide issue that's starting to irk even the most skilled drivers. 19 year old Red Bull F1 pilot Max Verstappen recently voiced his opinion on the matter, and his concerns go even further than the 2017 season. According to him, the team's competitiveness may continue to waver into next year.

Verstappen even went as far as calling this season "completely crap", reinforcing his disappointment so far. Most of his frustration seems to come from his car's Renault-sourced powerplant, one that the supplier claims won't be tweaked for the rest of the year.

The Red Bull star said in a statement to Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport Totaal,