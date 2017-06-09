The New Holden Commodore V8 Supercar Racer Is the Sexiest Buick Regal Ever

Australia's Supercar racing series is one of the most entertaining categories in sports. Tremendous rivalries fill the season with hate-fueled horsepower and, in turn, give us motorsport junkies our fix at every race. Longtime series headliner Holden has been beating up the competition with its Commodore racer since the days of Aussie hero Peter Brock, and now, the team has released a stunning rendering of the next model.

For now, the car will still be powered by a strident V-8. Holden is currently in talks with regulators to develop a twin-turbocharged V-6 for the series, one that could be shared across various General Motors racing platforms. Reports say that it could be based on a similar unit used in the Cadillac ATS-V.R race car, as it's currently approved for the GT3 class. It's good for 600 horsepower and 520 pound-feet of torque, so it would enable the V-6 Commodore to run at a comparable pace to the current V-8.

The Commodore's silhouette is shared with the American market Buick Regal, giving it a stunning profile and an aggressive demeanor. The signature Holden livery paints the car in a slick scheme that compliments its flowing lines and sharp angles.