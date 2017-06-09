The New Holden Commodore V8 Supercar Racer Is the Sexiest Buick Regal Ever
Is this the best looking race car today?
Australia's Supercar racing series is one of the most entertaining categories in sports. Tremendous rivalries fill the season with hate-fueled horsepower and, in turn, give us motorsport junkies our fix at every race. Longtime series headliner Holden has been beating up the competition with its Commodore racer since the days of Aussie hero Peter Brock, and now, the team has released a stunning rendering of the next model.
For now, the car will still be powered by a strident V-8. Holden is currently in talks with regulators to develop a twin-turbocharged V-6 for the series, one that could be shared across various General Motors racing platforms. Reports say that it could be based on a similar unit used in the Cadillac ATS-V.R race car, as it's currently approved for the GT3 class. It's good for 600 horsepower and 520 pound-feet of torque, so it would enable the V-6 Commodore to run at a comparable pace to the current V-8.
The Commodore's silhouette is shared with the American market Buick Regal, giving it a stunning profile and an aggressive demeanor. The signature Holden livery paints the car in a slick scheme that compliments its flowing lines and sharp angles.
"What an incredible-looking race car, it carries on the tradition of Commodores looking awesome on and off the track and ushers in a new era for our brand," Holden's executive director of marketing Mark Harland said.
The car is anticipated to make its full-on race debut in 2018, with the potential V-6 model following a year later. Regardless of its powerplant, the Commodore could very well be the most striking car on the track.
