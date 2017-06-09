Take In Some GT3 Action This Weekend With ADAC GT Masters

With all the attention that Formula One and IndyCar have been getting this year, something has flown under the radar that you might want to check out. ADAC GT Masters, a GT3 series which runs mostly in Germany. There is a fierce battle for the lead of the championship happening right now and Callaway Competition, an American-based team, is in the thick of it.

You might remember Callaway from such cars as the Corvette AeroWagen and the SledgeHammer Corvette.

Over in GT Masters, Callaway runs a very patriotic red, white, and blue Valvoline-liveried Corvette C7 GT3. Technically, this Callaway team is the German arm of the American-based company. Think of them as an American racing embassy. They might be based in Germany, but it's still American muscle.

The team came close to winning the championship last year. This year, after four races, they are currently in third place. They sit just six points out of first going into this weekend's two races. If they hadn't have been roughed-up by a pair of Audi R8s in the opening race of the season, they'd be leading the championship right now.

As far as the competition goes, the first five teams in the standing are covered by only 9 points. From first to fifth, the cars fighting it out are a Porsche 911 GT3 R, a Lamborghini Huracán GT3, the aforementioned Corvette C7 GT3, an Audi R8 LMS, and a BMW M6 GT3.

GT3 racing is always exciting and having an American funded team driving one of the most American of cars should be reason enough to check it out.

This weekend's two races are at the Red Bull Ring in Austria. They can be live-streamed directly from the ADAC website at 8am ET on Saturday and Sunday. With Formula One on at a reasonable hour this weekend and IndyCar running on Saturday night, start your weekend days off right with some GT3 action.