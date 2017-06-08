McLaren Seems to Be Quickly Losing Patience With Honda's F1 Engines

More than wanting Honda as an engine partner (which they clearly do or did; or they would have dropped them a year ago), McLaren wants Alonso behind the wheel. Regardless of not being a championship contender since 2012, Alonso is arguably the best driver in Formula One. He has driven the McLaren-Honda well beyond its abilities this season.

If McLaren wants to keep him, they must give a car that can compete at the front of the grid. Even if McLaren switches engine suppliers for next season, will Alonso be willing to endure the possibility of another year spent working out the kinks of a new technical partnership? Or is Alonso willing to give the McLaren-Honda partnership one more year to make it all work? Only Alonso can answer that.

The deciding factor in all of this might be money. McLaren is basically operating as a Honda factory team. Honda is contributing, according to Reuters, $100 million per year to McLaren Formula One budget. McLaren might be a major player in the supercar world, but they don't have nearly the amount of capital at their disposal Ferrari or Mercedes do. Even Red Bull has more cash to throw around than McLaren.

Can McLaren afford to lose that $100 million, while then having to spend another $10-20 million purchasing customer engines from a new supplier? Only McLaren can answer that.