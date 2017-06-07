Scott Dixon Reaches Out to Concerned Young Fan

Kiwi Indycar driver and champion Scott Dixon endured a cheek clencher of a crash at this year's Indy 500, one in which the car of Jay Howard, with steering damaged by a collision with the wall, darted back across the track in front of Dixon, who had no time to react, and was sent airborne. The car rolled into the barriers, and nearly bashed Dixon's head against the top of the wall, which would have almost certainly been fatal. The car came to a stop after a trip through the tumble dryer, with Scott Dixon visibly moving in the cockpit.

The sight of the crash perturbed a young Indy 500 viewer and Scott Dixon fan, identified only as Lucy, though she was relieved to see him limp away from the car. Glad to see her favorite driver safe, she decided to write to Indycar's organizers, to thank them for the strict safety rules that may have kept her favorite driver alive after a 200+ mile per hour crash.