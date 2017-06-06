This 1,000-HP Toyota Prototype Could Have Been So Much More

Toyota's LMP1 presence is nothing new. The manufacturer is currently head-to-head with the Le Mans legend Porsche team, but it's been experimenting with unique prototypes for years, and one of its potential-bests has been hidden in the shadows since its demise. With an engine originally developed for Group C, the 92C-V ran back in 1993 and 1994 with a brutal 1,000 horsepower V-8 that still remains a mystery for the most part. This twin-turbo lump had all of the ability, but sadly it never came to fruition.

Named the R36V, this DOHC 32-valver was Toyota's answer to racing regulations of the time, doing away with the pesky fuel-mileage worries of the series. Instead of opting for a monstrously thirsty force-fed four banger, the racing team built this beast as a marvel for power-crazed motorsport. Little is known about its development, and that makes it even more intriguing.

It produced anywhere from 750-1,000 horsepower dependent on spec thanks to 16-24 pounds of boost. The engine had a redline of 8,500 RPM, and even with all that room to rev, it was fairly unpredictable and peaky.