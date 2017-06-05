Toyota Outperforms Porsche in Early Le Mans Testing 

After a gut-wrenching loss at last year's 24 Hours of Le Mans, Toyota Gazoo Racing is looking to trump Porsche at this year's event with its fleet of TS050 Hybrids. The team has proven to perform well over the course of this WEC season, and with the big race coming on June 17th and 18th, Toyota seeks to edge out its German competitors where it counts.

This weekend's testing at the Circuit de la Sarthe played out in Toyota's favor, with the #7 TS050 Hybrid clocking an LMP1-leading time of 3 minutes and 18.132 seconds. That's a 3.38-second lead over the fastest Porsche 919 Hybrid, a team which consisted of Timo Bernhard, Earl Bamber, and Brendon Hartley. The Porsche crew completed its quickest lap behind three of the Toyota TS050 Hybrid entries, placing them in fourth position during testing.

Toyota racer Mike Conway was pleased with his team's outing during the event, though he said he believes that Porsche could come back stronger at the 24 hour race: