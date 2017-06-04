Corner Worker Killed at Road Atlanta

Hazel Harrell, 60, was killed Saturday afternoon in what was described as a "freak accident" while working at Road Atlanta during the WERA Motorcycle Road Racing Cycle Jam at the Georgia road course. According to WSB-TV in Atlanta, she was working a race in her familiar turn seven, where she had been a "fixture" for 15 years, when she was hit and killed by one of the racing motorcycles.

There has been no explanation as to what happened.

According to the Road Atlanta web site: "WERA Motorcycle Roadracing was founded in 1973 and remains the foremost place to develop talent in the sport of motorcycle Roadracing. The legacy of Pro riders on a National and World level is legendary. All events are run by WERA Motorcycle Roadracing and are co-sanctioned by the AMA. Racing is offered coast to coast with entry level racing in the WERA Sportsman Series as well as a Pro-Am Series with the Pirelli/WERA National Challenge Series as well as WERA Vintage Racing also this year our 2017 Triple Crown with MotoAmerica as well Endurance Racing with our Track Day partners N2 and STT. There is something for everyone with WERA Motorcycle Roadracing!"

The annual Cycle Jam is one of the Georgia-based organization's largest events.

The track did issue a statement earlier today: "We at Road Atlanta are devastated to confirm the passing of one of our own, Hazel Harrell, this weekend. A member of the Road Atlanta family for nearly two decades, we will miss her sorely. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and friends and the entire racing community that knew and loved her."