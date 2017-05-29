Takuma Sato's Most Memorable Moments Before His Indy 500 Win

Takuma Sato won the Indy 500 on Sunday. It was a crazy race, where just being running at the end was almost more important than pure speed. But Sato had one of the fastest cars, and he survived all the carnage throughout the race to win.

Before IndyCar, Sato was in Formula One from 2002 to 2008. He has never done exceptionally well in either series, but has always been a fan favorite. He's probably crashed more than other drivers who get bad reputations and fun nicknames for doing so. With Sato, when he's crashed, it was usually a result of a heroic, all-or-nothing drive, which is why many folks love him. Everyone loves an underdog.

Here is a small collection of some of Sato's most memorable moments from both his IndyCar and Formula One career.

Monaco 2004