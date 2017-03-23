Honda Civic Type R's Exhaust Note Is Perfectly Raspy

Something long-coveted in the United States was Honda's JDM-market Civic Type R. Well, we're finally getting what we wished for, and it both looks and sounds phenomenal. The look isn't the newest of news, but this is the first clip showcasing the sound of the exhaust. Check out the video embedded below.

In fact, I think it's fair to say that the exhaust note rivals that of its direct domestic competition, the Ford Focus RS. Complete with rasp and pops during shifts, the pair easily show us why four-cylinder performance cars are still in demand.

The Civic Type R is powered by a 2.0 liter inline-four cylinder engine. What makes this particular model special is that its Honda's first performance-oriented, forced-induction motor introduced in the US market. Yes, Honda has introduced more turbocharged motors into the market lately, but the Civic Type R is aimed less at being economical, to keep up with the competition, and more fun, to beat the competition. Producing 306 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, the 2018 Civic Type R makes a single horsepower more than its 2015 predecessor—but since it's the first Type R model that we're getting in the States, I think that it's fair to let that slide. The power is put to the front wheels only (as much as we hoped for an all-wheel-drive model, it just didn't happen) via a proper three-pedal, six speed gearbox.

Honda also noted that it included a rev-match feature in the software, something we also saw in earlier generations of the Nissan 370z via Nissan's SynchroRev Match functionality. This allows for the motor to precisely and intelligently blip the throttle for the driver so that the next downshift will be a smooth transition. A byproduct of that is the nice pop-and-gurgle of the exhaust. Hideki Kakinuma, Type R Assistant Project Lead, told CarThrottle that this triple-tipped exhaust is unique, as it contains a smaller pipe to move gasses around to "[create] a certain negative pressure" in the mid- to upper powerband.

Take a listen below: