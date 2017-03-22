Holden Commodore Supporting Equality Makes Formula One Australia Debut

Equality rights has been a long standing issue in may countries all over the world. While more controversy spills all over the land, one racing team competing in the Australian Formula One Grand Prix believes that they should show support. And just how did they do this? With a bright rainbow paint job and the words "Supporting equality" on the side of their Holden race car.

Brad Jones Racing team approached Holden with the "Supporting Equality" theme for driver Nick Percat's car, and they were reportedly more than happy to join in. In fact, this is not the first time in the past month that Holden has taken a stand. Earlier in March, the company partnered with the local Mardi Gras festivities to promote the same gesture. Additionally, their corporate website touts their stance on promoting equality in their workplace.