Your Car's Brakes Get Really, Really Hot.

I've made the mistake before of not letting my brakes cool down before working on my car, and the only thing it taught me is that the bite to my hand from the heat of the rotor meant that brakes get hot. This may sound like a no-brainer, but have you ever thought about how hot your car's brakes really get when you push your foot on the pedal or rip your handbrake to pull off some sweet skids? The answer is very.

But let's back up a tad - just how do your brakes work? Let's think about the physical action that you take. Once your right foot lifts from the accelerator pedal, braking process starts by you depressing the brake pedal to its immediate left. This allows for your foot's fancy work to move a little brake fluid to all of your calipers through a process called "hydraulic force multiplication". Simply put, this means that when you press the brake, you move an equal amount of incompressible fluid throughout your brake lines.

Next up in the line of work is the caliper, which houses one or more hydraulically actuated pistons. With the brake pedal depressed and the hydraulic fluid moving through the brake lines, these pistons extend out of the caliper housing and squeeze two opposing brake pads against the car's rotor. This is the process that applies friction to a moving assembly and slows down your car. The friction itself is created through the conditions created when the pistons squeeze the the micro-abrasive brake pads against the rotors.