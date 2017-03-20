Richard Hammond Involved in Motorcycle Crash, "Not Dead"

Mozambique, an African country known for its culturally influenced food and diverse music, is the location where the iconic trio behind The Grand Tour were filming. Word has it, host Richard Hammond was filming a segment on a motorcycle when he reportedly ejected from the bike. It is unclear what caused the accident, or if Hammond was wearing any sort of safety gear at the time.

But, good news! Rumors were confirmed by Hammond's own post on DriveTribe, confirming that:

He is "not dead" His right thumb is uninjured (though every other body part is up for speculation)

The Hamster, which is the star's affectionately coined nickname, also mentioned that he "Can't tell you more yet about the how and why of it; that's all for later in the year on the show". Kind of exciting news, as this leads us to believe that the crash or at least a recollection may be featured on an upcoming episode of next season's The Grand Tour.