Clear the Snow Off Your Car With This One Simple Trick

In Pennsylvania and several other northern states, drivers can face a fine if snow and ice flying off their cars damages another or causes an accident. States like New Jersey and Connecticut take it further; police can pull over any snow-covered car they believe poses a hazard to others.

Even in New York, where no such law exists, police say they can stop motorists if they believe the snow is obstructing the drivers’ view.

Of course, plenty of people think clearing off their cars is too much of a hassle, especially reaching across an icy roof. That’s why it’s important to remember how dangerous that negligence can be: