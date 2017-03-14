Volvo Celebrates 90 Years of Refinement With This Video

It's interesting to see how much Volvo has changed through the years. Their always-unique mantra has helped the brand stand out, displaying handsome styling and class-leading safety. They've somehow managed to incorporate multiple facets like convenience, design, safety, and performance as they've led each of them at one time or another.

Many will love the Volvos of old as they exhibit European class like few others did. Even the 122S station wagon shed its utility roots to show off subtle flair. Then comes the P1800, perhaps the best looking Volvo from any period. These models established a global presence for the company, leading into today.

Skip ahead to 2017 where they've retooled their lineup to become one of the leading premium brands. It's hard to compete with their accessibility and quality, bumping their social status up a notch from the 2000s.

No matter your preference, it's undeniable that Volvo has had an impact on the auto industry for the last 90 years. This footage is a nice ensemble put together to show where they've been, where they are, and where they're going -- and they don't show signs of slowing down.