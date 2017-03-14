Volvo's First EV Will Cost $40K or Under

Volvo's resurgence has been nothing short of exciting. We've seen them unload the completely fresh 90-Series lineup and, most recently, the introduction to the 60-Series, all with new features that makes us want a Volvo more than ever before, honestly. To add on to their new-found glory, the automaker recently announced that they have fast-moving plans for their first all electric vehicle which will cost around $40K and have a range of at least 250 miles.

Volvo CEO Lex Kerssemakers is adamant about reaching these figures in the U.S. market especially. He was quoted at the 2017 Geneva Motor Show saying "That’s what I put in as the prerequisite for the United States ... If I want to make a point in the United States, if I want to make volumes, that’s what I believe I need."

The $35,000-$40,000 price range will be a competitive one for the upcoming Swedish EV. Two cars that receive endless hype, the Tesla Model 3 and Chevrolet Bolt, find themselves right in the middle of that segment, giving Volvo a trial-by-fire entry.