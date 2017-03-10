Next Generation Nissan Leaf Will Go On Sale This Year

Nissan is anxiously working to produce the successor to the first generation Leaf EV. It'll be packed with tech that the previous model lacked, giving it a longer electric range as well as ProPILOT semi-autonomous equipment. The automaker recently announced that the new model will go on sale later this year with a public debut in September unveiling the car's freshest details and revisions.

As for now, we don't know all that much about the next Leaf. Nissan has been scarce with details on the vehicle's powerplant, though we know what to expect if they plan on being competitive with similarly priced EVs in the industry.

We're nearly certain that we'll see a big jump in range as the past model could only go 84 miles on one charge. Although that may be up to par with the latest Honda Clarity Electric, don't think a similar figure would fly with the Tesla Model 3 and Chevrolet Bolt at the top of the segment. Nissan has had quite a bit of time to develop a new power system, so we're hoping it'll be put right in the wheelhouse of its American competitors.