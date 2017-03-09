VW Wants No Part of a FCA Merger

Volkswagen may be in the middle of a transition, but according to CEO Matthias Mueller, they don't need any help. FCA CEO Sergio Marchionne recently reached out to the world's largest automaker to suggest a possible merger, but Mueller wasn't having any of it.

"We are not ready for talks about anything ... we have other problems. I haven't seen Marchionne for months."

This statement alone shows VW's intentions. Plainly put, they're focusing on developing their brand to a point of popularity so that consumers can hopefully forget about Dieselgate woes of yesteryear. After all, it seemed to work well last years with VW beating out Toyota in global sales.