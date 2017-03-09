2017 Mazda CX-5 Pricing Announced

With the Sport model, you get value. You may not get the frills of fancier CX-5's, but there are plenty of features that come as standard. All wheel drive is available, bumping up costs to $31,000. The upper end of the Sport quickly transitions into the model's mid-range Touring trim.

Mazda promises a lot with the Touring in ways of creature comforts. It provides luxuries like leatherette covered seats with heated fronts, dual zone climate control, blind spot monitoring, reclining rear seats, and LED headlights, all for $26,855. If you opt for Mazda's total safety package, you also gain radar cruise control to finish things out. The automaker also offers a preferred equipment package, a bundle that includes a power liftgate, power moonroof, navigation, and a 10-speaker Bose audio system.

Then, if you really your Mazda, the you'll want the Grand Touring. The top-of-the-line CX-5 once again comes equipped with front wheel drive and all wheel drive availability, an option that'll cost you $3,130. You'll get every option that comes standard in the Touring model along with adaptive headlamps, LED foglights, leather upholstery, and 19-inch wheels. The Premium Package throws in a heads up display, windshield wiper de-icer, and heated steering wheel.