2017 Mazda CX-5 Pricing Announced
An entry-level model can be yours for just $24,985.
Mazda's CX-5 crossover is new for this model year, and to all of our pleasure, you get more standard features for not much more money. The manufacturer announced that the front-wheel drive Sport model can be had for a shade under $25,000 with upper-level models like the Grand Touring clocking in at $33,465, making it an affordable choice in several trims.
First introduced at last year's Los Angeles Auto Show, the 2017 CX-5 gains new styling and engine choices. A more angular appearance helps to sharpen up the crossover's handsome chin while still maintaining a cheap price point throughout the range. A 2.5L I4 SkyActiv engine will be standard in each model with a 2.2L turbo diesel option coming later, each being paired to a six-speed automatic as Mazda has ditched the manual transmission for 2017.
With the Sport model, you get value. You may not get the frills of fancier CX-5's, but there are plenty of features that come as standard. All wheel drive is available, bumping up costs to $31,000. The upper end of the Sport quickly transitions into the model's mid-range Touring trim.
Mazda promises a lot with the Touring in ways of creature comforts. It provides luxuries like leatherette covered seats with heated fronts, dual zone climate control, blind spot monitoring, reclining rear seats, and LED headlights, all for $26,855. If you opt for Mazda's total safety package, you also gain radar cruise control to finish things out. The automaker also offers a preferred equipment package, a bundle that includes a power liftgate, power moonroof, navigation, and a 10-speaker Bose audio system.
Then, if you really your Mazda, the you'll want the Grand Touring. The top-of-the-line CX-5 once again comes equipped with front wheel drive and all wheel drive availability, an option that'll cost you $3,130. You'll get every option that comes standard in the Touring model along with adaptive headlamps, LED foglights, leather upholstery, and 19-inch wheels. The Premium Package throws in a heads up display, windshield wiper de-icer, and heated steering wheel.
Mazda is yet to announce the release date of the 2017 CX-5. We anticipate its arrival within the next few months, so keep an eye on your local showrooms.