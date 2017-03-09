Honda May Debut Clarity Electric and Plug-In Hybrid at New York

Honda is building its Clarity lineup to include three distinct models: the currently available fuel cell vehicle, a plug-in hybrid, and lastly, an all electric version. The first of those debuted last year, achieving a range of 366 miles on a single tank of hydrogen. The automaker hopes that the latter two will help develop the Clarity's global popularity, and it looks like they'll be revealed at the New York Auto Show later in the year.

The Clarity Electric may be the most puzzling of this group. Whereas EVs have mostly become the best choice for those going green (and willing to pay for it), the Honda pitches a different strategy to buyers. Instead of bothering with large range figures, this Honda can only go 80 miles on one electric fill up according to Automotive News. That's a recognizably small number, especially as mid-$30K EVs like the Chevrolet Bolt and Tesla Model 3 will travel nearly three times that on one charge.