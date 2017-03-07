2018 Subaru Crosstrek Impresses at Geneva

The second generation Subaru Crosstrek was revealed today at Geneva with a major refresh and alteration from last year's model. It takes cues from the new Impreza lineup by riding on the same SGP platform, promising superior rigidity and suspension. The redesign shows Subaru's strengths in utility and safety, both of which are categories that the automaker has become known for. To start off, the 2018 Crosstrek beats out the old version in terms of dynamics. The architecture switch is said to benefit the crossover greatly, giving it a lower center of gravity and stronger base. It'll be better offroad thanks to its freshly added X Mode, which is standard on Sport trim Crosstreks. It utilizes innovative tech to maximize traction on gravel, snow, and mud, complimenting the symmetrical all wheel drive system. Torque vectoring makes this possible, allowing for peak power at each individual wheel when needed.

Powertrain options are limited -- in fact, there's only one. A 2.0L boxer engine is the sole engine choice, producing 154 HP and 145 lb. ft. of torque. It'll be mated to an improved CVT transmission allowing for better fuel economy and drivability through town as Subaru drops the manual gearbox for 2018. Safety features are also improved for the 2018 model year. It receives the full Eyesight suite, a system that includes adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, forward collision warning, and automatic emergency braking. Available features also include Steering Responsive Headlights, blind spot detection, and lane keep assist. These are all in efforts to maintain a 5 star safety rating, a standard which Subaru holds themselves to repeatedly.