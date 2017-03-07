Nissan Debuts European Qashqai Model With ProPILOT Semi-Autonomous Features

Nissan has stayed pretty quiet with their autonomous findings. Whereas we see everyone else flaunting their newest tech and pushing them hastily to the media, Nissan has taken a more lax approach. They mentioned their ProPILOT system with the next generation Leaf EV, and now we see it here in the newest Qashqai crossover, AKA the European Rogue Sport.

As far as design goes, the Qashqai remains mostly similar to the last generation. The front fascia does get treated to a small facelift with a "V-motion grill", a feature we also see on other Nissan models like the Maxima and Murano. Aside from that, it's largely the same as before -- with the exception of what's underneath.