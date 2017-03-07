Volkswagen Atlas Pricing Starts at Around $30,000

Each of the American models named hold a recognizably large portion of the affordable SUV category. As Woebcken said, we're used to seeing hefty bigs like the Touareg go for $40K+, so the Atlas will be a refreshing break from that. This is in effort to hit a broader demographic which is especially obvious in America. With the U.S. being one of the top markets for Volkswagen, that's a smart decision.

But don't think that the Atlas will be any less of a product. Volkswagen claims that you'll see most of the same utility as you did in their previous models without all of the unnecessary frills in standard trim. You can, however, option the Atlas to the high heavens -- reaching all the way to $48K with the available V6 and 4Motion all wheel drive system.

Expect to see the Atlas in U.S. showrooms in May. With a quickly approaching arrival date, we're anxious to see how it stacks up to the competition in terms of usability and comfort.