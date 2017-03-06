VW Arteon Officially Released

Volkswagen's finally got a replacement for the CC sedan. The former range-topping model had been around since 2012 without many changes, and with the new Arteon, VW could really be on to something. It reaches an upper echelon of the manufacturer's lineup by reaching awfully close to Audi territory, but that's a good thing. Teasers only showed us so much, and now, we've seen it in its entirety.

The major change from the CC to the Arteon is the design. It's a contemporary design that beats out the still-handsome model it replaces, sharing a striking resemblance with the concept. With a unique hatch design, it's as elegant as it is useful. The open-faced grill blends nicely with the LED headlights, a feature that also carries on to the rear. The Arteon has an upscale feel that rivals that of more premium brands, placing VW in a category they've been absent from since the Bentley-derived Phaeton.