New York Announces $2,000 Incentive For Buying An Electric Car
Congestion and emissions don't mix, so here's the state's encouragement to purchase an EV.
States offering incentives for going electric is old news, but surprisingly, not for New York. Other states, nearly three quarters of them in fact, have been paying out for those who buy EVs for some time. New York has put it off until the last minute with the deadline for a decision quickly approaching on April 1st, and now, they've announced that they will offer $2,000 to accompany federal incentives upon purchase of a new electric vehicle.
This is significant seeing as New York is a huge market for EVs. With so many people living in a stop-and-go grid, it makes it especially important for drivers to think eco-friendly. The New York Energy Research and Development Authority is reportedly ironing out the specifics of the deal with the decision coming into play sometime in the next few months.
With so many affordable EVs making their way to showrooms, it's a good time to be in the market. The Chevrolet Bolt EV and forthcoming Tesla Model 3 clock in near $35,000 before incentives, the extra two grand could help push the sales of these for manufacturers and buyers. Tesla has hundreds of thousands of pre-orders meaning that New York could be putting their money where their mouth is sooner rather than later.