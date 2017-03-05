Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Debuts in Europe

Volkswagen is introducing a host of new models in the next year. The Atlas SUV and Arteon luxo-sedan are set to bring about a new feel for the manufacturer, showing their fun-side while also introducing a higher scale of comfort. With new beginnings on the brain, VW has also debuted the Tiguan Allspace for the European market. It features a longer wheelbase and three TDI engine choices, but the question is, will it come to the States?

First off, it's unlikely that we will receive the diesel variants. In Europe, the most capable models will receive a TDI powerplant that makes 369 lb. ft. of torque in Passat trim, meaning that the Allspace has a lot of twist. Less powerful applications include engines that produce 148 HP and 187 HP, respectively.