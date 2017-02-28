More Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Details Revealed
The brand's newest crossover will debut at Geneva.
Mitsubishi has released a few specifics on their newest model, the Eclipse Cross, including powertrain options and photos showing the car's full design. They teased us with glimpses of the SUV earlier in the month. and now we know exactly what to make of the retooled Eclipse nomenclature.
The purpose of the Eclipse Cross is clear: to sell more cars in the American market. Brand CEO Carlos Ghosn has been put in charge of reviving the company, and it seems like this new utility vehicle may be their best shot yet. It's size is similar to the Outlander Sport, another model that Mitsubishi has turned to for salvation.
Styling is meant to be reminiscent of the Eclipse from yesteryear. The design features plenty of sporty attributes including sharply angled headlights as well as a sloped roof line towards the rear of the vehicle. LED signature lighting gives the Eclipse Cross an upscale feel that indicates the step up in quality from the automaker, a change which is surely welcomed (especially if they can keep the price down).
The interior is up to class standards with a list of tech and convenience features. Google Maps, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, and other controls will be available through the touchscreen display. Nifty elements like these keep Mitsubishi from having to develop their own software for navigation and infotainment, helping to keep costs low. Reclining seats with a 60/40 layout make it an equally comfortable place to be with leather trim and accent stitching being optional.
Engine choices include newly developed powerplants like the 1.5T I4. This small yet efficient package should be able to push around the crossover's weight without much trouble while keeping fuel consumption at a minimum. It's set to be paired with a CVT for smooth operation through city traffic. Foreign markets will also receive a 2.2L turbo diesel option, though we aren't too sure we'll see it here in the States.
According to Mitsubishi, the Eclipse Cross will hit European showrooms this fall. It's unclear when the model will make its way to America, but expect it to receive the full advertising treatment to build anticipation and sales success.