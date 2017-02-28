More Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Details Revealed

Mitsubishi has released a few specifics on their newest model, the Eclipse Cross, including powertrain options and photos showing the car's full design. They teased us with glimpses of the SUV earlier in the month. and now we know exactly what to make of the retooled Eclipse nomenclature.

The purpose of the Eclipse Cross is clear: to sell more cars in the American market. Brand CEO Carlos Ghosn has been put in charge of reviving the company, and it seems like this new utility vehicle may be their best shot yet. It's size is similar to the Outlander Sport, another model that Mitsubishi has turned to for salvation.