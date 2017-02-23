Here's the New (and Naked) Volkswagen Arteon

We've now met the Volkswagen CC's successor before its Geneva debut. Former glimpses of a rendered Arteon sedan had surfaced previously, giving us a taste of VW's newest addition to its family of sedans. Slotted to sit atop the brand's car lineup, placing above the current B7 Passat, this is an all new model aimed towards a higher luxury standard. These peaks show us a stylish front and rear portrait, teasing us prior to the model's official releases.

These shots give us a good indication of the Arteon's design language. The completely unique front fascia sets the sedan apart from the rest of VW's range, putting off a more obvious sense of grandeur. The rear styling brings back familiar LED signature lighting while still switching it up from the CC it replaces.

Though we are yet to see the Arteon's side profile without camouflage, expect a stylish and sweeping fastback design. The car's low-slung roofline brings back the bits we loved from the former VW four door, adding to its road presence. Details are scarce, but we're anticipating subtle touches like frameless windows and flowing lines.