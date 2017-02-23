2017 VW e-Golf Gains 50 Percent Range Improvement, Achieves 119 MPG-e

For 2017, Volkswagen's e-Golf will see its first significant revision by introducing an all new 100 kWh electric motor and 35.8 kWh battery pack. As a result, the model will see recognizable improvements in efficiency and overall range, leaping from last year's model. Set to go on sale this Spring, the e-Golf remains VW's only all-electric model in the U.S. market.

According to Automotive News, the EPA rated the 2017 e-Golf at 125 miles, a 42 mile increase from last year's model. The EV has its larger and more powerful electric motor to thank for that as it's re-design is an improvement from the previous 85 kWh powerplant. It produces 134 HP, which is also a leap from 115 HP provided by the old one. Although these figures may not be as large as Tesla's hefty 100D models, the e-Golf serves a different purpose as an around town commuter with less focus on long distance travel.

MPG-e numbers are up for this model year as well, reaching 126 mpg city/111 mpg highway/119 combined. This may possibly be the most eye-catching stat for the compact, making it certainly appealing to the eco-conscious demographic. Again, these figures are improved from last year's model which achieved 126 city/105 hwy/116 combined mpg-e.