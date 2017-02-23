Carlos Ghosn Resigns as Nissan CEO and President
He will now focus on Renault and the revival of Mitsubishi Motor Company.
Carlos Ghosn has had a big hand in all of Nissan's headlines as of late -- being the CEO and President of the company tends to put you in that position. But considering the fact that he was also the CEO of Renault SA and chairman of the Nissan-Renault Alliance means he had a lot more on his plate. After heading the Japanese automaker for 16 years, he announced on Tuesday that he will be stepping down to direct his attention towards Mitsubishi Motor Company.
Ghosn will turn duties over to Hiroto Saikawa, the brand's co-chief executive officer. He released a statement saying "“I am confident that the management team I have developed at Nissan over the past 18 years has the talent and experience to meet the company’s operational and strategic goals ... Having recently taken on new responsibilities at Mitsubishi Motors, and taking into consideration the upcoming Nissan general shareholders meeting, I have decided that the time is right for Hiroto Saikawa to succeed me as Nissan’s CEO.” The change of power will take place on April 1, 2017, making a quick shift to focus on Renault-Nissan's newest acquisition in Mitsubishi. a company that is entering their 100th year.
Saikawa certainly seems to be fit for the job as he has been involved with the company since 1977. He has worked his way up the ranks, leading to his eventual role of Co-CEO, a position he was given in October of last year. He will lead the way for the automaker as they venture into autonomy and electrification.
Ghosn will remain as Renault SA CEO and Renault-Nissan Alliance chairman, proving his value to the company. Once April swings around, he'll take time to develop Mitsubishi's place in the global market as they are set to focus on dominant demographics such as the CUV and Crossover market with their Outlander Sport and Eclipse Cross models respectively.
This decision could benefit each branch of the Renault-Nissan Alliance. With Mitsubishi in obvious need of direction, Ghosn at the helm will certainly help. Nissan is also undergoing transitions with struggles in sales internationally, meaning that Saikawa's leadership could help to dig them out of trouble. It's an interesting development that could change the manufacturing group's influence in the global auto industry.