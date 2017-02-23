Carlos Ghosn Resigns as Nissan CEO and President

Carlos Ghosn has had a big hand in all of Nissan's headlines as of late -- being the CEO and President of the company tends to put you in that position. But considering the fact that he was also the CEO of Renault SA and chairman of the Nissan-Renault Alliance means he had a lot more on his plate. After heading the Japanese automaker for 16 years, he announced on Tuesday that he will be stepping down to direct his attention towards Mitsubishi Motor Company.

Ghosn will turn duties over to Hiroto Saikawa, the brand's co-chief executive officer. He released a statement saying "“I am confident that the management team I have developed at Nissan over the past 18 years has the talent and experience to meet the company’s operational and strategic goals ... Having recently taken on new responsibilities at Mitsubishi Motors, and taking into consideration the upcoming Nissan general shareholders meeting, I have decided that the time is right for Hiroto Saikawa to succeed me as Nissan’s CEO.” The change of power will take place on April 1, 2017, making a quick shift to focus on Renault-Nissan's newest acquisition in Mitsubishi. a company that is entering their 100th year.

Saikawa certainly seems to be fit for the job as he has been involved with the company since 1977. He has worked his way up the ranks, leading to his eventual role of Co-CEO, a position he was given in October of last year. He will lead the way for the automaker as they venture into autonomy and electrification.