Toyota and Shell Team Up To Grow Hydrogen Infrastructure

Even with the rapidly growing EV market in America, we've seen more manufacturers set foot into the alternative fuel segment than years prior. When compared to electric-only autos, hydrogen powered cars have a few advantages that make them worth while competitors including longer range. A major setback for fuel cell vehicles is infrastructure, meaning there aren't many hydrogen fill-up stations around; only 25 in the state of California. Toyota has been an active member of the hydrogen community, leading a council regarding the alternative fuel and producing the Mirai Fuel Cell, one of the few CNG cars available here in the States.

To build on their investment even further, Toyota has now teamed up with Shell (yes, that Shell) to build more hydrogen stations in the U.S. Although this move seems uncharacteristic of Big Oil, it could be a constructive strategy for the company's future. Whereas electric cars are taking away the oil giant's business, Shell looks to become part of the hydrogen landscape to combat those losses. And who better to do it with than Toyota, one who has been gaining ground in the segment over the past year.