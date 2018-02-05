Texas Man Accused of Damaging 12 Police Cars With Sledgehammer

A Texas man faces charges of criminal mischief after allegedly taking a sledgehammer to police cars in Dallas early Sunday, according to multiple reports.

Gregory Simpson, 58, entered a police station parking lot in Dallas, where he damaged 12 marked squad cars, causing about $4,900 in damage, according to an account in the Dallas Morning News.

The suspect was taken into custody with his bond set at $50,000, according to a report by a local NBC affiliate.