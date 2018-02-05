Texas Man Accused of Damaging 12 Police Cars With Sledgehammer
Nearly $5,000 in damage after early morning incident in Dallas.
A Texas man faces charges of criminal mischief after allegedly taking a sledgehammer to police cars in Dallas early Sunday, according to multiple reports.
Gregory Simpson, 58, entered a police station parking lot in Dallas, where he damaged 12 marked squad cars, causing about $4,900 in damage, according to an account in the Dallas Morning News.
The suspect was taken into custody with his bond set at $50,000, according to a report by a local NBC affiliate.
The Dallas Police Association posted photos of the damage Sunday afternoon calling for security modifications at the substation.
"What's it going to take folks, officer getting killed?," DPA said in a tweet. "These parking lots need to be secure!."
There have been a series of attacks at Dallas police stations the last two years, prompting police to increase security.
Last year voters approved nearly $7 million in bond funding for security upgrades. The police association estimated that the added security had cost the city several millions of dollars.
