Forever 21 Launches Honda-Themed Clothing Line
Apparel retailer Forever 21 created a clothing line with the car brand featuring Honda logos and race-themed designs.
Supercross teams just finished its first triple crown of the year, and the Repsol Honda Team just had its first test of the MotoGP season in Malaysia. What better way to kick off the 2018 motorcycle races than with some race-inspired clothing?
Forever 21 and Honda have teamed up to create a collection of crop tops, t-shirts, sweatshirts and bomber jackets for men and women complete with zippers, checkered prints, sporty stripes and classic Honda logos.
A standout item is a black long-sleeved mock-neck crop top with a white Honda logo, a zipper up the front, and American flags on the sleeves.
It’s cropped above the bust, and the model wears a sports bra underneath to make it look slightly less risqué. This piece appears to be a sexy version of the top of the classic racing uniform but is definitely more revealing than the jumpsuit Danica Patrick competes in.
The collection, which Honda officially licensed, came out at the end of January. The inclusive line features options for men, as well as women of all sizes. Women’s items come in sizes small through large and 0X-3X, and men’s sizes include small through XL.
This is not the first time Forever 21 has made car-themed clothing. The fast fashion retailer released a line of “Hot Wheels”- themed bodysuits and t-shirts for women last year, and recently collaborated with men’s streetwear brand Cease and Desist.
This collection was actually more inspired by Honda’s motorcycles than its cars. According to Honda, the company's motorcycle uniforms and vehicles from the '80s and '90s influenced the aesthetic. Forever 21 is hosting an Instagram contest in which people can post photos in their Honda-themed apparel, and the winner will receive a Honda CRF250L motorcycle. Participants have until Feb. 12 to do so, and details can be found here.
The clothing, which is definitely racing-inspired and logo-heavy, is getting mixed reviews. Forever 21 customers have already commented on the quality of the garments, or lack thereof. The garments are mostly made of cotton and range from $15 to $50, suggesting that they’re probably not meant to last forever.
However, the clothing is right on-trend, given Russell Westbrook and Ralph Lauren’s recent car-inspired clothing lines that garnered success in the fashion and car sectors.
Those who enjoy both cars and fashion can scoop up a piece from this collection. After all, where else can you find a crop top that says “Honda” on it?
