Forever 21 Launches Honda-Themed Clothing Line

Supercross teams just finished its first triple crown of the year, and the Repsol Honda Team just had its first test of the MotoGP season in Malaysia. What better way to kick off the 2018 motorcycle races than with some race-inspired clothing?

Forever 21 and Honda have teamed up to create a collection of crop tops, t-shirts, sweatshirts and bomber jackets for men and women complete with zippers, checkered prints, sporty stripes and classic Honda logos.

A standout item is a black long-sleeved mock-neck crop top with a white Honda logo, a zipper up the front, and American flags on the sleeves.

It’s cropped above the bust, and the model wears a sports bra underneath to make it look slightly less risqué. This piece appears to be a sexy version of the top of the classic racing uniform but is definitely more revealing than the jumpsuit Danica Patrick competes in.

The collection, which Honda officially licensed, came out at the end of January. The inclusive line features options for men, as well as women of all sizes. Women’s items come in sizes small through large and 0X-3X, and men’s sizes include small through XL.