This Is The New Mercedes-Benz A-Class Hatch America Can't Have

Connecting the driver to said screens and their various functions is something called the Mercedes-Benz User Experience, which the company has gone ahead and abbreviated as MBUX. Presumably pronounced "M-bucks," it coincidentally shares a name with the new BMW-backed cryptocurrency. I kid.

The company says MBUX will use AI to improve and adapt to its user over time, feature top-tier 3D graphics, and take voice commands to the beckon of "Hey, Mercedes." According to Daimler board member Ola Källenius, the system "combines intuitive and natural operation with intelligent, learning software."

Under the skin, the new A-Class will get semi-autonomous driving and active safety tech lifted from the S-Class in addition to being the quietest and most refined baby Benz yet.

At launch, the most powerful model available will be the 224-horsepower A250, but enthusiasts will likely want to wait for the A45 AMG which is expected to take German hot hatchery into the 400 horsepower club.