Toyota's New Super Bowl Ads Sell Shift to Mobility 

It’s almost time for the big game and that means awesome commercials. As great as the action is between the sidelines, sometimes the most entertaining parts of the Super Bowl are the commercial breaks. This year, companies are spending millions of dollars on ads aimed to stand out from the pack. For the first time ever, Toyota is going to run three different Super Bowl ads. According to the company, the spots will “utilize the Olympic and Paralympic Games themes of unity, courage, and inspiration.”

Two of the three spots are from Toyota’s new global campaign called ”Start Your Impossible.” The aim of the new campaign is to preface the company’s shift towards sustainability mobility. If that sounds familiar, it’s because it is. A number of auto manufacturers have begun to reinvent themselves using this new buzzword—BMW is among them as well. The third spot is a continuation of its longtime U.S. “Let’s Go Places” campaign.

Toyota expects its first ad to come right after kickoff. The spot called “Good Odds” is a 60-second clip celebrating Toyota’s evolution to a mobility company. It also highlights Toyota’s eight-year sponsorship of the Olympic and Paralympic games. It highlights the story of Paralympic gold medalist Lauren Woolsencroft, a Canadian Alpine skier with an especially inspiring story.