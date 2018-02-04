Toyota's New Super Bowl Ads Sell Shift to Mobility
Two of the spots are part of Toyota's new global "Start Your Impossible" campaign highlighting the company's shift towards mobility.
It’s almost time for the big game and that means awesome commercials. As great as the action is between the sidelines, sometimes the most entertaining parts of the Super Bowl are the commercial breaks. This year, companies are spending millions of dollars on ads aimed to stand out from the pack. For the first time ever, Toyota is going to run three different Super Bowl ads. According to the company, the spots will “utilize the Olympic and Paralympic Games themes of unity, courage, and inspiration.”
Two of the three spots are from Toyota’s new global campaign called ”Start Your Impossible.” The aim of the new campaign is to preface the company’s shift towards sustainability mobility. If that sounds familiar, it’s because it is. A number of auto manufacturers have begun to reinvent themselves using this new buzzword—BMW is among them as well. The third spot is a continuation of its longtime U.S. “Let’s Go Places” campaign.
Toyota expects its first ad to come right after kickoff. The spot called “Good Odds” is a 60-second clip celebrating Toyota’s evolution to a mobility company. It also highlights Toyota’s eight-year sponsorship of the Olympic and Paralympic games. It highlights the story of Paralympic gold medalist Lauren Woolsencroft, a Canadian Alpine skier with an especially inspiring story.
Just before half-time, Toyota’s “One Team” 60-second ad will run. The company debuted the spot yesterday in a press release. Then, during the second half, Toyota’s final “Start Your Impossible” promo will hit the air. It features people from ages 1 to 100-years-old. The ad showcases examples of Toyota’s vast array of mobility technologies.
Speaking on the new ads, Ed Laukes, Group Vice President of Toyota Marketing for Toyota North America, said, “This is an unprecedented opportunity for our team at Toyota to share messages of unity, friendship, diversity, and perseverance. With the Super Bowl and the Olympics just days apart on NBC, we’re excited to join fans’ enthusiasm for these two world-class events and connect with them by sharing meaningful and inspiring TV spots.”
Grab your popcorn folks, this is going to be a good one. I don’t know what I’m more excited for, the commercials or the game.
