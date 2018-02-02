BMW M2 Gran Coupe Reportedly Coming in 2019
Want a BMW M2 but need a reasonably practical family car? Your prayers have apparently been answered.
Those of you wanting to get into what is probably the best-driving BMW M car on sale today but unable to justify a two-door coupe to your significant other, we have good news. BMW is apparently planning to slap a pair of rear doors onto its fantastic M2.
According to a report from Autocar, the Bavarian automaker is preparing to introduce a 2 Series Gran Coupe, naturally including a GC version of the hardcore M version. For those unfamiliar with BMW vernacular, Gran Coupe is the suffix BMW attaches to its two-door models when it wants to give it four-doors but inexplicably still calls it a "coupe."
The report says the M2 Gran Coupe will be powered by the same 365-horsepower, 3.0-liter, turbocharged straight-six found in the regular M2, be available with a six-speed manual or seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, and drop sometime in 2019.
The M2 competes directly against the Audi RS3 and Mercedes-AMG CLA 45. Widely recognized as the most engaging to drive, the M2 will now match its rivals on practicality with the introduction of a stretched-and-sloped Gran Coupe version.
While BMW has yet to officially acknowledge the existence of a future four-door 2er, we've reached out to the company for comment on this latest report and will update this story if we get a response.
